He opined that the Pastors and youth of Ghana will use their spare time to watch pornography online or join forums where there’s talk about sex and unproductive things which has no bearing on their future development.

"Many Pastors in Ghana are found of watch nudes that is why their spiritual life has fallen because of pornography," Maurice Ampaw said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Pulse Live Uganda

According to him, this is a worrying situation because if the Pastors are the foundation for the youth to leave a decent life.

He used the opportunity to advise the Pastors to channel their strength into growing their knowledge and not use their data for needless things.