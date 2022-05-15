The controversial lawyer believes that the next generation of leaders in Ghana will be terrible considering the lack of personal development through reading.
Watch video: Ghanaian pastors now addicted to pornography — Maurice Ampaw
Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed worry about how Ghanaian Pastors are charting the path of a destructive future for themselves in the advent of social media and technology.
He opined that the Pastors and youth of Ghana will use their spare time to watch pornography online or join forums where there’s talk about sex and unproductive things which has no bearing on their future development.
"Many Pastors in Ghana are found of watch nudes that is why their spiritual life has fallen because of pornography," Maurice Ampaw said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
According to him, this is a worrying situation because if the Pastors are the foundation for the youth to leave a decent life.
He used the opportunity to advise the Pastors to channel their strength into growing their knowledge and not use their data for needless things.
Watch the video below:
