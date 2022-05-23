Ghanaians, especially on Twitter, have been drawn on the contents of the will since it was leaked late last night.
Ghanaians 'cry' on social media over Sir John's leaked will
An alleged will of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, has set Ghanaian social media on fire.
Most of them have expressed their displeasure to the willing of some portions of the Achimota Forest and the Ramsar Site at Sakumono to members of Sir John's family.
Page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, stated that "I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.
Below are some tweets of Ghanaians expressing their anger on the apparent abuse of state lands.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh