523 new cases have also been confirmed and the number of active cases has increased to 7,931, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
The country has recorded a total of 78,271 with 69,775 recoveries.
Here's the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 45,544
Ashanti Region - 13,885
Western Region - 4,575
Eastern Region - 3,365
Central Region - 2,709
Volta Region - 1,415
Bono East Region - 972
Northern Region - 867
Bono Region - 836
Upper East Region - 814
Western North Region - 773
Ahafo Region - 635
Upper West Region - 307
Oti Region - 258
Savannah Region - 69
North East Region - 61