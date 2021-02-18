523 new cases have also been confirmed and the number of active cases has increased to 7,931, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The country has recorded a total of 78,271 with 69,775 recoveries.

Here's the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 45,544

Ashanti Region - 13,885

Western Region - 4,575

Eastern Region - 3,365

Central Region - 2,709

Volta Region - 1,415

Bono East Region - 972

Northern Region - 867

Bono Region - 836

Upper East Region - 814

Western North Region - 773

Ahafo Region - 635

Upper West Region - 307

Oti Region - 258

Savannah Region - 69

North East Region - 61