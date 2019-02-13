Gov't allocates GH¢20 Million for six new regions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed this during a presentation ceremony to mark the creation of the new regions.

According to him, the money allotted for the Regions was contained in the 2019 budget.

"Government will make sure that the desire for growth and progress, which was the underlining reason for the vote for the creation of the North East Region, is met," he said.

He added that a government Committee has been constituted and tasked to ensure rapid development of the new regions.

"In order to maintain the momentum of the success of the popular demand for the creation of the six (6) new regions, I constituted, within one week of the declaration of the results of the referendum, a Government Committee to plan and oversee the rapid development of the new regions," he said.

He also commended his government for successfully implementing the proposals for the creation.

He described the feat as historic, adding that he is overwhelmed by the endorsement from all stakeholders.

He said it is the first time under Ghana’s 1992 constitution that the provision on the creation of new regions have been "invoked and successfully been implemented."

"We have written some Ghanaian history," Nana Addo added.

"It was clear that the process was demand driven and reflective of the will of the people as the constitution so intended," he noted.