EOCO can't prosecute NAM1 — Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

NAM1 is currently on bail following his arrest on July 11, 2019, upon his return to the country from Dubai where he was put in detention on charges of defrauding a business partner.

After months of a legal tussle in Dubai, NAM1 was released as prosecutors could not prove their case of fraud against him, apparently paving the way for him to come back to Ghana to stand trial.

He was initially charged for money laundering and defrauding by false pretences by taking deposits without a licence, and has since been going in and out of courts, facing over 50 charges.

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the state had looked into prosecuting NAM1, but there is insufficient evidence to give rise to a realistic prospect of convicting him of any criminal offence arising from the circumstances of his Ponzi scheme activities.

Speaking at a forum, the EOCO boss said they were finding it difficult to obtain evidence to prosecute NAM1 due to the lack of relevant laws to support the case.

According to her, it is easy for public institutions such as hers to sometimes notice the commission of a crime by some individuals, but could not be prosecuted due to a lack of relevant laws to capture the action as a crime.

Pulse Ghana

She said: "An example is the Menzgold case. Which law or which Act did he break? And it is becoming difficult even prosecuting that case because no law will define the offence."

However, the aggrieved customers of Menzgold have described the comments attributed to the EOCO boss, Maame Tiwa Addo-Danquah as a national disaster.

"What was the motive of the government in arraigning the CEO of Menzgold when they know the man cannot be prosecuted?" the aggrieved customers asked.

Frederick Forson, the spokesperson for the aggrieved customers in an interview on Accra FM on Monday, August 22, 2022, said "It has always been our belief that the government was not committed to having Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others."

Pulse Ghana

He stated that the mindset of Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah had always been the mindset of the government regarding the prosecution of NAM1.

"It is the reason we earlier threatened to withdraw our support for the prosecution.