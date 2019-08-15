It said the allowances were arrears from September, 2018 to June, 2019 cost a total of GHS198,200,000.

The MoH said each trainee nurse received GHS400 for 10 months in each academic year to support their academic and clinical works.

It said the Ministry” is also working assiduously to ensure that trainees who could not receive their allowances owing to challenges with the Ezwich cards are paid immediately.”

Trainees who have other challenges with payment have been advised: “to contact the Heads of their schools for redress.”

The allowances of both teacher and nurse trainees were withdrawn by the erstwhile NDC administration after it complained they limited the intake into the training institutions.

It was further argued that it was unfair for nursing and teacher trainees to receive allowances when other tertiary students didn’t enjoy same.

There have, however, been pockets of demonstrations by the trainees over irregular payments of the allowances.

In March 2019, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, noted all arrears had been cleared.