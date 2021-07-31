29th marriage anniversary: Samira Bawumia sends warm message to John and Lordina Mahama

Although life together has been a wonderful experience, Lordina Mahama acknowledged that being patient, persevering, and staying committed has kept them for these years.

She said "It has been such a wonderful experience living with you for the last 29 years.

"While it's true that destiny brought us together, I strongly believe our patience, perseverance, and commitment to each other are the attributes that have kept our union strong and allowed it to stand the test of time.

"I've enjoyed every bit of my journey with you and I look forward to creating many more beautiful memories together.

"Thank you for making my life so beautiful and complete

"Happy anniversary to us, my love!"

The Second Lady Samira Bawumia has sent a warm message to John Mahama and Lordina on their 29th Wedding anniversary.

She commented on a photo shared by John Mahama in a Facebook post that "Happy anniversary, Your Excellencies. I wish you both many happy years together".