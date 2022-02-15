RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ll be there earlier than 4:00 pm - Abronye DC reacts to police invitation

Andreas Kamasah

New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC has expressed his readiness to provide the Ghana Police with information to back his coup d’etat allegation against former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama and Abronye DC
Mahama and Abronye DC

The governing New Patriotic Party bigwig told Adom FM on Tuesday that there is no need to delay because he is willing to help the police get to the bottom of the matter.

“I think they stated the reason for the invitation and it’s in their letter. They ask that I appear at 4:00 pm but I will be there earlier because they only need me to assist with investigations and I am going to honour it,” he said.

He added that he has honoured an invitation by the police before concerning Mr Mahama but it ended nowhere, so the latest one will not be any different.

“I am being invited by the police about former president Mahama and I provided them with all the information but they told me later that Mahama is not ready to continue the case meaning the police didn’t continue the case and so my worry is about the evidence they fail to act on,” he noted.

The Accra Regional Police Command has invited Abronye DC following his allegation in an interview on Hot 93.9 FM that Mahama has met with the Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana.

He was reportedly reacting to the arrest of the convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who had also made claims of leading a coup if the controversial E-Levy is passed.

All fingers are crossed in anticipation of what information the controversial politician has to back his claim for which reason he can’t wait to meet with the police.

Andreas Kamasah

