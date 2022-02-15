RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Police invites Abronye DC for accusing Mahama of planning with Al Qaeda to stage coup

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Police Service has invited the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye otherwise known as Abronye DC, to assist in investigations that former President John Mahama has met the Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC
Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC

According to Abronye DC, Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.

Recommended articles

He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.

John Mahama and Abronye DC
John Mahama and Abronye DC Pulse Ghana

The police in a letter to the NPP stalwart over the allegations stated that "The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mensah-Bonsu's E-levy birthday cake tells of old age without sense – EFL

E-levy birhday cake

Adwoa Safo is sabotaging us in Parliament - NPP MP

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Ignore the propaganda; Ghana Card is valid for travel as e-passport – Dr Boako

Dr Gideon Boako, an aide to Ghana’s vice-president.

Akufo-Addo's government is the worst in Ghana’s history - 74-year-old ex-serviceman

Samuel Agbodeka