According to Abronye DC, Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.
Police invites Abronye DC for accusing Mahama of planning with Al Qaeda to stage coup
The Ghana Police Service has invited the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye otherwise known as Abronye DC, to assist in investigations that former President John Mahama has met the Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.
He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.
The police in a letter to the NPP stalwart over the allegations stated that "The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."
