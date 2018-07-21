news

The government says it has decided to set up an Independent Committee to investigate the killing of seven men from Asawase in the Ashanti Region by the police.

The men were gunned down in response to an armed robbery attack in Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region in which two police officers were shot, leading to the death of one and the other receiving treatment at the hospital.

In a statement signed by a Deputy Minister of Information, Curtis Perry Okudzeto, government said the formation of the committee has become necessary due to the conflicting accounts by the police and families of the seven men.

“Since the Police and the families of the seven young men have different versions of the occurrence, the government has decided to set up an Independent Committee to investigate the matter”, the statement revealed.

While the police say the men were armed robbers, their families say they are decent hardworking Ghanaians and activists of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Government yesterday sent a delegation led by the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Abu-bakaer Saddique, to console the bereaved families and assure them of government's commitment to establish the truth.

Other members of the delegation included Minister for Information, Dr Mustapha Hamid, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante- Apeatu and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong, Hon. AIidu Seidu to the Zongo Community in Asawase to meet with the aggrieved parties.

The government's statement concluded by calling for restraint on all memebers of the Zongo community while the matter is being investigated.