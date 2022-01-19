According to him, it is outrageous for the speaker to insist on having soldiers as part of his security detail when the 12 police officers he has at his disposal is even too much already.
“Is the Speaker a war General?” - Kwesi Pratt says Bagbin needs no military protection
Editor-In-Chief of The Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has wondered what threat Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin faces in Ghana to warrant military men in addition to 12 policemen for protection.
Speaking on Metro TV, Mr Pratt said: “We are told you have 12 policemen and four soldiers. What is the threat? Are you Samo Roshni? What is this? we are even being told previous Speakers had just three and now we have moved to 12.”
In his view, it is wrong for the impression to be created that speaker Bagbin faces any serious security threat in Ghana for which reason needs a joint military and police protection.
“In any case, why does the Speaker think he needs military protection? What has he done? And now we have turned into a blame game; NPP and NDC. Why! Is the Speaker a war General?” he asked.
He went further to bemoan the reduction of personnel of the military to errand boys when their job is to be battle-ready to combat external security threats to the country.
“They have been reduced to carriers of bags and books in court and I am sure some are made to go to the market. We should not bend our security services; we need to treat them with respect,” Kwesi Pratt cautioned.
Controversy broke out following the withdrawal of four military personnel from the security detail of the speaker.
In a letter from the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Andoh said proper procedure was not followed in the attachment of the said officers to Bagbin’s security team.
The National Democratic Congress and its minority members of parliament have condemned the withdrawal of the soldiers, saying it was a sinister strategy by the NPP government to put fear in him.
But the NPP majority caucus said the speaker already has an unprecedented 12 policemen and does not need soldiers, maintaining that it has never been the practice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh