Speaking on Metro TV, Mr Pratt said: “We are told you have 12 policemen and four soldiers. What is the threat? Are you Samo Roshni? What is this? we are even being told previous Speakers had just three and now we have moved to 12.”

In his view, it is wrong for the impression to be created that speaker Bagbin faces any serious security threat in Ghana for which reason needs a joint military and police protection.

“In any case, why does the Speaker think he needs military protection? What has he done? And now we have turned into a blame game; NPP and NDC. Why! Is the Speaker a war General?” he asked.

He went further to bemoan the reduction of personnel of the military to errand boys when their job is to be battle-ready to combat external security threats to the country.

“They have been reduced to carriers of bags and books in court and I am sure some are made to go to the market. We should not bend our security services; we need to treat them with respect,” Kwesi Pratt cautioned.

Controversy broke out following the withdrawal of four military personnel from the security detail of the speaker.

In a letter from the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Andoh said proper procedure was not followed in the attachment of the said officers to Bagbin’s security team.

The National Democratic Congress and its minority members of parliament have condemned the withdrawal of the soldiers, saying it was a sinister strategy by the NPP government to put fear in him.