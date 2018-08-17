Pulse.com.gh logo
J.H Mensah laid to rest


RIP J.H Mensah laid to rest

J.H. Mensah was a well-respected figure in the NPP, serving in three different ministerial positions during John Agyekum Kufuor’s time as President.

Veteran Politician J.H. Mensah is dead play

Veteran Politician J.H. Mensah is dead

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and former Senior Minister of the John Agyekum Kufour administration, Joseph Henry Mensah has been laid to rest.

The 89-year-old founding member of the governing party, passed away in the early hours of Thursday July 12, 2018 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

President Nana Akufo-Addo who was among other dignitaries at the burial service described the late politician as someone with profound attachment to democratic values and a subscriber of “the concept of development in freedom, the mantra of the Dankwa-Dombo-Busia political tradition.”

Other statesmen and bigwigs from the two major parties were also present to pay their last respect to the fallen hero. Former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament Mike Oquaye, Minister of Food and Agriculture Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, Senior Minister Osafo Marfo, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and other Members of Parliament were on the list.

He retired from active politics in 2005, having been appointed as Senior Minister by the then President Kufour.

The late J.H. Mensah was also a key player in Parliament, becoming the first man to serve as Minority leader and a Majority leader in the Fourth Republic

