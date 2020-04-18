These included bags of rice, cooking oil, amongst others.

The gesture by John Dumelo was to bring some comfort to them as they observe the partial lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and also aimed at supporting the most vulnerable and elderly who would have difficulty with providing food.

He underlined his determination to do everything he could to make things a bit better for the vulnerable in the constituency.

In a Facebook post, he said "The lockdown has been pretty tough. The less privileged in Ayawaso West don’t know when and where their next meal will come from. Failing them is failing God. What I have is what I share for us all. I’m trying hard but things will be ok. The sun will soon shine on us".