According to him, he has never seen a male goat running after a male goat and described the sexual preferences of the LGBT+ community as "dehumanising".

"I haven't seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or male cow," the MP said at the Appointments Committee during the vetting of the Minister-designate of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed.

He said "There's a significant development in our culture today about lesbianism and gays and you are a true Muslim; I want to know where you stand because where I stand is that I find it immoral and dehumanising and not in the context of any Ghanaian culture for a man to be relating to a man, and a woman to be relating to a woman.

"I know where Prof Mike Oquaye stands strongly. He's anti-lesbianism and gay. As a leader of this house, he stated that publicly; and as a reverend."

Meanwhile, leaders of the LGBT Rights of Ghana have urged its members not to panic after the police closed down the recently opened office space on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The group said they will triumph despite a raid of their office by the security personnel.

The new office located at Ashongman in Accra was closed after the landlord of the building and the Kwabenya Traditional Council stormed the apartment of the organization.

The LGBT group in a Facebook post appealed to human rights organisation and allies to come to their aid.

The group said: "While this unfortunate incident has happened, we wish to encourage all our members, and queer Ghanaians to stay calm. Do not panic.

"We anticipated this. We will triumph.

"The police may have raided our office, and closed it down but the real office is in our hearts and minds."