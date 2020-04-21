General Secretary of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, believes many jobs have already been lost as a result of the three-week partial lockdown.

According to him, many more jobs and businesses would have collapsed had the lockdown not been lifted.

Dr. Baah made this known when he was invited to the Jubilee House on Monday to discuss measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“…businesses are collapsing in almost all the sectors of the economy, many people have already lost their jobs, and many more would have lost their jobs without the easing of these restrictions,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that the partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi has been lifted.

The President said, while the partial lockdown has been lifted, the ban on social gatherings remains in full force.

Dr. Baah described the decision to lift the ban as the right thing to do, adding that President Akufo-Addo has exhibited excellent leadership in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You eased some of these restrictions and emphasized that some of these restrictions must be complied with strictly. We think it is the right thing to do, given the dire economic consequences of prolonged restriction,” the TUC boss stated.

He added: “The fight of this coronavirus is a shared responsibility. We think you and your government are doing what is expected of you. It is time for us Ghanaians to do our part as individuals by observing the safety protocols that will protect us and others from this deadly virus.”

Meanwhile, 1042 persons have now tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana, with 99 persons recovering as well.