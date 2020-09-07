Peter Otokunor argued that members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken the words out of context.

Mahama has come under criticism for sharing an article relating to the Agyapa Royalties Agreement, which described government officials involved in the deal as “Akyem mafia” and “sakawa boys”.

The article, which was originally written by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has been widely condemned, with some describing it as ethnocentric.

John Mahama

Indeed, President Akufo-Addo also expressed his disappointment in Mahama for sharing what he described as a “disturbing” comment.

However, Mahama hit back at the President, insisting Akufo-Addo lacks the moral right to complain about name-calling.

While some have since called on Mahama to apoligise for dragging the name of an entire tribe, the NDC’s Deputy General-Secretary says there is no need for that.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, Mr. Otokunor said: “There is not going to be an apology about it.

“We are only discussing this because of the President’s reaction. Mahama did not express that level of anger, and that is why we didn’t have everybody discussing it and calling for an apology.”

He further claimed the “Akyem mafia” tag does not refer to all Akyems but only the ones involved in the Agyapa deal.

“Indeed we are talking about the Agyapa Deal and how fraudulent we think it has been, and how a group of people from the president’s family are planning to dupe an entire country.

“And that is where the tag came from. It doesn’t mean all Akyems are ‘Sakawa’ boys,” Mr. Otokunor added.