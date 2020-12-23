He warned that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will only continue to work with officers who are professional in their duties.

“Let me send a strong warning to the police that the New Patriotic Party government will not rule Ghana forever,” Mr. Iddrisu said during a press conference.

“We will continue to work with police that are professional, not police that think that they can be compelled by the power of the state to undermine our rights and freedoms.”

NDC MPs

On Tuesday, the Minority in Parliament marched to the head office of the EC to protest against the presidential and parliamentary results.

There was, however, a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

Meanwhile, the NDC has hinted that they will proceed to court on December 28 in a bid to overturn the election results.

The party is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

After weeks of protests against the EC, the NDC has hinted that it may finally proceed to court on December 28.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for Sagnerigu in the Northern Region, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini.

Speaking on Onua TV on Tuesday, he said: “we are going to court on 28th December. We are going to court”.

“We are walking to the EC office to register our protest and present a petition to the EC,” he added.