Pay compensation to customers who suffered prepaid system failure – PURC orders ECG

“In view of the extent of inconvenience occasioned by the failure with the ECG prepayment meter system, the Commission has determined that ECG shall pay compensation to all affected customers.”

“ECG IS HERBY ORDERED to compensate each affected customer for loss suffered as a show of responsive customer service,” the statement said.

According to the directive, the compensation is to be affected “in the form of one-time electricity credit commencing 1 October 2022 and ending October 7, 2022.”

Pulse Ghana

Some ECG prepaid consumers were left in the dark after a technical challenge affected the purchase of credits for their meters.

On October 1, ECG said they had fixed the vending challenges.

In a press release, the power distribution company noted that consumers who were having challenges buying credits can now do so at the ending points.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that the issue with the 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved,” part of the statement read.

“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022, from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm,” ECG added.