Police boss warns of "rule of political parties instead of rule of law"

The police chief made the comments in response to the rising culture of political vigilantism and the protection of members of these vigilante groups by the political class.

Director of the Transformation Programmes Office of the Police Service, Dr Benjamin Agordzor, has warned of "rule of political parties instead of rule of law."

He said the police has the resources to clampdown on political vigilantes but expressed worry of political interference, admitting the hands of the police are tied.

He was speaking at a symposium organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) in Accra last Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss ways in which stakeholders could foster efforts to eradicate the menace.

"If care is not taken, we will have rule of political parties instead of rule of law.

“If you thought that vigilante activities constitute a problem now, then wait until it truly explodes. I call it Ghana’s unexploded political ordinance,” he said.

According to him, the time has come for immediate reforms of the Constitution.

He specifically called for the appointment of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to be depoliticised.

“In Ghana, the IGP is appointed by the President and therefore becomes a party member, hence his loyalty is divided and cannot be trusted because he is clearly monitored by the President to work to his advantage”, Dr Agordzor said.

