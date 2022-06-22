Police Service funds prosthesis leg for injured officer

A Police statement said: “Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman was flown to New Delhi, India on May 22, 2022, accompanied by an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Police Hospital, to fix a new prosthesis leg. The Corporal returned to Ghana on June 15, 2022, after a successful surgery”.

The Corporal was knocked down by a taxi driver on April 26, 2021, while on an anti-robbery duty within the Accra Metropolis. He was taken to the Police Hospital and was admitted for treatment. During the course of the treatment, his left leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.