RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police Service funds prosthesis leg for injured officer

Authors:

Evans Effah

General Corporal Isaac Opoku Asumam has become the second Police officer to benefit from the 6.1 Million Cedis Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF) after he was flown to New Delhi, India for medical attention.

Corporal Opoku Asumam Becomes Second Beneficiary of Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund.
Corporal Opoku Asumam Becomes Second Beneficiary of Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund.

The PEMIF, an initiative of the Police Administration which was approved and launched in January 2022 by President Akufo-Addo is aimed at providing full funding for the medical care of Police officers who sustain injuries in the line of duty.

Recommended articles

Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman’s support comes after Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako, who was the first beneficiary, had undergone a similar treatment in Germany.

Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman(Left)
Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman(Left) Pulse Ghana

A Police statement said: “Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman was flown to New Delhi, India on May 22, 2022, accompanied by an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Police Hospital, to fix a new prosthesis leg. The Corporal returned to Ghana on June 15, 2022, after a successful surgery”.

The Corporal was knocked down by a taxi driver on April 26, 2021, while on an anti-robbery duty within the Accra Metropolis. He was taken to the Police Hospital and was admitted for treatment. During the course of the treatment, his left leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for alleged robbery

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

About 30 armed men storm Adanse Praso, shoot residents and chief

Fife photo: Gunman

Lady who witnessed death of passenger rubbishes account by Ghana Airport Co. Ltd

Kotoka International Airport staff withdraw services and demand removal of Managing Director

Watch video: Korle-Bu endoscopy department flooded

Floods