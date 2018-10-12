Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineer


The accident happened at a part of the mall in the aisle near the I-Store and Huawei area.

Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, a Building Engineer has called on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the management of the Accra Mall to close the facility for thorough investigation after part of the ceiling collapsed on Thursday, 11 October 2018.

He said the shut down and investigations will unravel the cause of the collapse.

It occurred when portions of the concrete ceiling in the walkway caved in.

An eyewitness, who had visited a restaurant at the mall, said he was confused when he heard the loud noise in the mall, arguably one of the most visited facilities in Accra.

But Building Engineer in an interview on Accr5a-based Class FM said the best move will be to completely shut down the entire facility.

He said "The move for this country this morning should have been a total shut down of the premises. I hear calls like it’s just a minor thing, but who knows what will happen tomorrow and I believe that’s why agencies like the AMA, this is their job, this is where the nation needs to see them come out and be firm and strict on such a decision.

"Lock it down, you get a government team, an inspection team, they do a thorough investigation of the building, then, you come back to the public and tell us, everything is fine, it wouldn’t happen again and that brings a standard into construction and also take away fear from the general public who might be using the premises."

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he was disturbed by the collapse of the ceiling of a section of the Accra Mall.

In a tweet from faraway Armenia, the President encouraged Ghanaians "to work together to improve our maintenance culture".

 

He further sympathised with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Watch video:

