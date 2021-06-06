Hundreds of grieving church members gather outside the Synagogue Church to mourn T.B Joshua

According to reports, the Synagogue remains closed to the public following the death of Prophet T.B Joshua.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the family. However, the news of his death was confirmed by several media outlets.

He died in Lagos on Saturday, June 5 evening. He was 57 at the time of his death.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed to but "family sources said his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith".

