Hundreds of grieving church members gather outside the Synagogue Church to mourn T.B Joshua

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Members of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) T.B Joshua have gathered around the church premises to mourn the death of their leader.

TB Joshua
TB Joshua ece-auto-gen

Some members gathered at the church premises in Nigeria are in tears.

According to reports, the Synagogue remains closed to the public following the death of Prophet T.B Joshua.

The Synagogue church
The Synagogue church Pulse Ghana

As of now, no official statement has been released by the family. However, the news of his death was confirmed by several media outlets.

He died in Lagos on Saturday, June 5 evening. He was 57 at the time of his death.

The Synagogue church
The Synagogue church Pulse Ghana

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed to but "family sources said his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith".

The Synagogue church
The Synagogue church Pulse Ghana

T.B Joshua reigned for several decades as a fiery preacher on television, using his platform to attract a large number of Christians from across the world. Emmanuel TV, run by Joshua's SCOAN, is one of Nigeria's largest Christian broadcast stations, available worldwide via digital and terrestrial switches.

