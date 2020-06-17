Mr. Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, turned 60 years yesterday, June 16, 2020.

The maverick legislator received a lot of gifts earlier in the day, including an amount of GHc60,000 from his employees, which he ultimately turned down.

Kennedy Agyapong's birthday bash

He was also presented with a jersey of Asante Kotoko from some supporters of the Kumasi-based club to celebrate his birthday.

Later in the day, though, Mr. Agyapong held a private birthday party at his home, which was attended by his friends and loved ones.

Among the attendees was former boss of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu and other dignitaries.

Watch the video of the party below: