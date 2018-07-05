WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters

news

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has warned candidates to desist from paying money to people who promise to upgrade their results.

WAEC said it has noted that some “fraudsters” have been duping people with the claim that they have access to its results database.

In a statement, WAEC urged candidates and the general public to beware of fraudsters who contact them with the promise of “upgrading” their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.

“The West African Examination Council wishes to alert its publics to the activities of certain persons who introduce themselves as workers of WAEC and also claim to have access to its results database.

“These fraudsters contact candidates with the promise of “upgrading” their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers,” sections of the statement read.

WAEC further advised candidates to verify or confirm their results directly from WAEC’s online portal.

The Council appealed to the public to report activities of such fraudsters to the police for them to be immediately arrested.

“Institutions and organisations are advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from the council or access the confirmation/ verification service online at www.waegh.org,” the statement added.