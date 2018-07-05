Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters


Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters

WAEC said it has noted that some “fraudsters” have been duping people with the claim that they have access to its results database.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has warned candidates to desist from paying money to people who promise to upgrade their results.

WAEC said it has noted that some “fraudsters” have been duping people with the claim that they have access to its results database.

READ ALSO: Protest: 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land

In a statement, WAEC urged candidates and the general public to beware of fraudsters who contact them with the promise of “upgrading” their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.

“The West African Examination Council wishes to alert its publics to the activities of certain persons who introduce themselves as workers of WAEC and also claim to have access to its results database.

“These fraudsters contact candidates with the promise of “upgrading” their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers,” sections of the statement read.

WAEC further advised candidates to verify or confirm their results directly from WAEC’s online portal.

READ ALSO: In Brong Ahafo: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

The Council appealed to the public to report activities of such fraudsters to the police for them to be immediately arrested.

“Institutions and organisations are advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from the council or access the confirmation/ verification service online at www.waegh.org,” the statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Controversy: Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Protest: 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land
Video: Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning Video Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning
In Brong Ahafo: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop In Brong Ahafo Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop
In Nsawam: Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests over 700-acre land grab In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests over 700-acre land grab

Recommended Videos

RIP Amissah Arthur: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says RIP Amissah Arthur No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says
Local News: 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries Local News 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries
Video: $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts Video $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jailbullet
2 Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a...bullet
3 Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who...bullet
4 Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judgesbullet
5 In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests...bullet
6 Nursing Training Government suspends Nurse Assistant training...bullet
7 Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Supreme Court Judge Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years...bullet
9 Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over...bullet
10 Postponement Health Ministry suspends Nurse Assistant...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Sanitation 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi
Floods
Flooding Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to pull down 351 houses
In Eastern Region Over 40 acres of rice farm destroyed by floods
Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry