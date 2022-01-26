We're ready to enforce 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' on February 1 – Henry Quartey

Speaking at a stakeholder's engagement with Market Women, Transport Associations, and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, he said "We are very much ready; that is why we are starting on February 1, that is why we are going to pour more men and women on the streets, and that is why we are going to urge people to continue to observe cleanliness in their frontage and their immediate environments."

"We're starting the process of implementation, which includes persons that we have sent to training to pass out to come out now to assist in ensuring that there is strict adherence and compliance," he added.

The campaign, which was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra, is a clarion call on all citizens to appreciate that keeping their environment clean and green is one of the prerequisites for leading a healthy and happy life.

It is part of measures by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to keep the City clean.