Why pay us less – Nursing training teachers begin 7-day protest (video)

At the end of its 2022 Annual General Meeting held at Sunyani, the group issued a communique in which they demanded a review of the research and book allowance as well as the other eight allowances.

A press statement released to the media says that the group will start wearing red arm/wrist bands in all health training institutions from August 11th–17th, 2022; August 18th–19th, 2022 – withdrawal of care-study supervision and conduct of mid-semester exams to drum home their plight.

The statement added that classroom teaching and other services in all health training institutions will be withdrawn by September 2, 2022, unless their issues have been addressed by the government.

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the group, John-Paul Semanyo, told JoyNews on Friday, August 12 that teachers in the various nursing training colleges across the country have been treated unfairly over the years, unlike their counterparts in other tertiary institutions when, in fact, they do the same work.

“We have been crying foul for a long time. It is not like what we are doing here is different from what our colleagues in some universities do. So why pay us less, a meager allowance for that matter?” he lamented.