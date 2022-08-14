According to the specialised group under the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, the only thing that would reverse the ongoing protest that could eventually lead to a total withdrawal of services would be a high-level meeting between them and the Ministry of Health.
Why pay us less – Nursing training teachers begin 7-day protest (video)
The Nurse Educator’s Group has begun a 7-day protest over nine different allowances that they claim are meagre and have not been reviewed since 2015.
At the end of its 2022 Annual General Meeting held at Sunyani, the group issued a communique in which they demanded a review of the research and book allowance as well as the other eight allowances.
A press statement released to the media says that the group will start wearing red arm/wrist bands in all health training institutions from August 11th–17th, 2022; August 18th–19th, 2022 – withdrawal of care-study supervision and conduct of mid-semester exams to drum home their plight.
The statement added that classroom teaching and other services in all health training institutions will be withdrawn by September 2, 2022, unless their issues have been addressed by the government.
The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the group, John-Paul Semanyo, told JoyNews on Friday, August 12 that teachers in the various nursing training colleges across the country have been treated unfairly over the years, unlike their counterparts in other tertiary institutions when, in fact, they do the same work.
“We have been crying foul for a long time. It is not like what we are doing here is different from what our colleagues in some universities do. So why pay us less, a meager allowance for that matter?” he lamented.
Semanyo alleged that the members of the Nurse Educator’s Group receive as little as GHC 18 for some intricate research supervisions while their colleagues in other institutions of higher learning take as much as GHC 300-500 for doing the same thing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh