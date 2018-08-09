Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra


Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra

The contestants, made up of 66 males and 10 females, are now ready to face their destinies when the party conducts its regional polls slated for Saturday, September 1, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A total of 76 aspirants are racing for Regional Executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region.

The contestants, made up of 66 males and 10 females, are now ready to face their destinies when the party conducts its regional polls slated for Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Giving the breakdown of the various positions to be contested, a member of the Greater Accra Regional Elections Committee, Baba Mikail said four persons were vying for the chairmanship slot and they were the incumbent, Kobina Ade Coker, Yahya Kundow, Daniel Amartey Mensah and Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

READ MORE: Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP

Those contesting for position of vice chairman are Daniel Rex Wussah, William Vinyo, Billy M. Tahiru, George Tetteh Wayoe, Gifty Emefa Sika Nartey, Ibrahim Jajah, Abdul Basit Mohammed and Mohammed Bashiru Nii Narh Alema.

play

 

The four people contesting the position of secretary are Victor Abdul Satarh Quarshie Adonoo, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Aristo Nii Aryee and Lois A.K. Tettey.

READ ALSO: NDC opens presidential nomination

For the position of deputy secretary, the six contestants are Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy, Augustine Nii Amoah Nai, Baba Abu Abdullai, Emmanuel Azubila Salan, Mark Daniel Adodo and Rakim Derek.

The position of organiser will be a slug out between Anthony Nukpenu, Derrick Myers, Humphrey Tetteh Mensah and Maxwell Ofotsu Amevor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Corrupt Officials: Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors
Agenda 2020: NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Jabs: Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP
NDC Elections: I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga NDC Elections I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
Finally: Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness over 'palmwine tapper' comment Finally Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness over 'palmwine tapper' comment
Suggestion: We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu Suggestion We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu

Recommended Videos

Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei
Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him
Pulse Politics: I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia Pulse Politics I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia



Top Articles

1 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
2 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after...bullet
3 Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with...bullet
4 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size'...bullet
5 Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari firesbullet
6 Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over...bullet
7 Vicious Treatment Abronye DC quits NPP communications over...bullet
8 Allegations NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... –...bullet
9 AMERI Controversy ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to...bullet
10 Tensions Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addobullet

Related Articles

NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP
Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
Ghana Card Saga NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority
Agenda 2020 Akufo-Addo will seek re-election in 2020 – Gabby Otchere-Darko assures
Rebuttal Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects'
Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption - Rawlings charges NDC

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands
No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei
Sacked EC Chair No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei
JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen
No Wahala Don't panic over Mahama's return - Obiri Boahen to NPP
Amidu petitioned to prosecute Charlotte Osei
Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff