76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra

A total of 76 aspirants are racing for Regional Executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region.

The contestants, made up of 66 males and 10 females, are now ready to face their destinies when the party conducts its regional polls slated for Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Giving the breakdown of the various positions to be contested, a member of the Greater Accra Regional Elections Committee, Baba Mikail said four persons were vying for the chairmanship slot and they were the incumbent, Kobina Ade Coker, Yahya Kundow, Daniel Amartey Mensah and Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

Those contesting for position of vice chairman are Daniel Rex Wussah, William Vinyo, Billy M. Tahiru, George Tetteh Wayoe, Gifty Emefa Sika Nartey, Ibrahim Jajah, Abdul Basit Mohammed and Mohammed Bashiru Nii Narh Alema.

The four people contesting the position of secretary are Victor Abdul Satarh Quarshie Adonoo, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Aristo Nii Aryee and Lois A.K. Tettey.

For the position of deputy secretary, the six contestants are Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy, Augustine Nii Amoah Nai, Baba Abu Abdullai, Emmanuel Azubila Salan, Mark Daniel Adodo and Rakim Derek.

The position of organiser will be a slug out between Anthony Nukpenu, Derrick Myers, Humphrey Tetteh Mensah and Maxwell Ofotsu Amevor.