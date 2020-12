The controversial politician went there to congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential elections.

In a post on social media, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency shared a video of Akua Donkor in Nana Addo's office.

Several media outlets have called the elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, estimating that he will win 51.7% of the total valid votes cast.

Check out Akua Donkor's visit below