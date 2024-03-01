Anti-gay bill: Nana Addo is a smart politician — Foh-Amoaning

During an interview with Accra-based 3FM, Foh-Amoaning stated that "Well, the President is a very smart politician and what I've told everybody who asked me this question is, first of all, there's no President who has ascended the presidency of Ghana who has used the word of God more than this President. So, the point I'm trying to make is, with all that I know about the President, I know he will sign this bill.

"If he refuses to sign, it would be very easy for the NDC, [they] will just package the NPP as Trumu Trumu party."

The Parliament of Ghana successfully passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Lawmakers approved the bill after thorough consideration at various stages.

According to the legislation, engaging in "unnatural carnal knowledge" is deemed a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a maximum term of three years.

However, Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, has expressed serious concerns about Ghana's approval of the anti-gay bill.

UNAIDS in a statement warned that if enacted, it could incite violence, impede access to life-saving services, and undermine fundamental liberties, potentially hindering Ghana's developmental progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byanyima emphasized the adverse impact on the fight against AIDS and overall public health.