ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Anti-gay bill: Nana Addo is a smart politician — Foh-Amoaning

Emmanuel Tornyi

Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, is confident that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will endorse the recently approved anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Foh-Amoaning
Foh-Amoaning

He emphasized the potential political consequences if the President refrains from signing the bill, cautioning that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could capitalize on this in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Recommended articles

During an interview with Accra-based 3FM, Foh-Amoaning stated that "Well, the President is a very smart politician and what I've told everybody who asked me this question is, first of all, there's no President who has ascended the presidency of Ghana who has used the word of God more than this President. So, the point I'm trying to make is, with all that I know about the President, I know he will sign this bill.

"If he refuses to sign, it would be very easy for the NDC, [they] will just package the NPP as Trumu Trumu party."

The Parliament of Ghana successfully passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Lawmakers approved the bill after thorough consideration at various stages.

According to the legislation, engaging in "unnatural carnal knowledge" is deemed a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a maximum term of three years.

However, Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, has expressed serious concerns about Ghana's approval of the anti-gay bill.

UNAIDS in a statement warned that if enacted, it could incite violence, impede access to life-saving services, and undermine fundamental liberties, potentially hindering Ghana's developmental progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byanyima emphasized the adverse impact on the fight against AIDS and overall public health.

The statement highlighted the potential harm that such legislation could cause to individual freedoms and the broader efforts to combat health challenges.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Obiri Boahen

Bawumia could at least appoint me as a toilet cleaner – Obiri Boahen

John Mahama

I mean business and intend to keep my promises — Mahama

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta's new job role unnecessary — Franklin Cudjoe

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

NDC gov't will focus on getting the pockets of Ghanaians loaded — Edudzi Tamakloe