Assin North: Amidu questions Nana Addo for undermining decisions of the court

He said Quayson is likely to be implicated by the law for perjury hence voting for him will be a waste of time.

His statement came as part of his campaign efforts to rally support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the Assin North by-election.

Martin Amidu, who is a staunch advocate for constitutionalism and the rule of law questioned Nana Addo for undermining the decisions of the courts.

He also criticized the actions of the Attorney-General describing him as the loser in the battle between constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law.

According to Amidu, the Attorney-General attempted to weaponize the criminal justice administration to undermine both the Supreme Court's decision and the representative democratic process during the Assin North by-election.

Amidu in a statement said: "The loser in this interaction between constitutionalism, democracy, and rule of law is the Attorney-General whose office is guaranteed and entrenched under Chapter 8 in Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution to ensure his independence and impartiality in criminal justice administration as it affects citizens and the State.

"My long association with Court House Governance for almost two decades convinces me that Attorney-General tried weaponizing the instrument of criminal justice administration entrusted to his custody by Article 88 (3) and (4) of the 1992 Constitution to undermine first, the decision of the Supreme Court, and secondly, the representative democratic process guaranteed under the Constitution at the Assin North by-election."

He called for the President to demonstrate respect for the voice of the people and democracy by instructing the Attorney-General to halt the abuse of the Constitution through a nolle prosequi, thereby rectifying the unconstitutional actions taken in aid of the ruling party’s interests.

"Shamefully, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana for the time being, jumped into the affray to undermine the decisions of the Courts and the rule of law by the autocratic statement he delivered at the rally in the Assin North on 25 June 2023. The President who has sworn a constitutional oath to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana" perjured his oath, betrayed the Republic of Ghana, and created the impression that the weaponization of criminal justice administration as an instrument of a partisan political democratic representative contest by his Attorney-General was upon his express instructions.

"Now is the time for the Nana Akufo-Addo to do the decent thing in beating a retreat by instructing his Attorney-General to stop the weaponization of criminal justice administration as an instrument of political persecution of opponents of the NPP by obeying the voice of the people and democracy with a nolle prosequi to undo the abuse of the Constitution they set in motion to unconstitutionally aid them at the by-election."

The NPP's candidate Charles Opoku lost the parliamentary seat bid to the NDC's candidate, James Gyakye Quayson who polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, against 12,630 votes garnered by opponent Charles Opoku, representing 42.15%, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with the LPG's candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, polling a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

Amidu hailed the NDC's victory in the by-election to the strength and efficacy of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

He commended the NDC for its success and lauded the individuals who prioritized the national interest, defended the Constitution, and supported democracy and the rule of law.

