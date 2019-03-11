According to him, the group is not a vigilante group, as suggested by a Joy News documentary, spearheaded by Manasseh Awuni Azure.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Achemapong said members of the group do not even pass for a school cadet, let alone a militia group.

“At no time did we see these people conducting any training regime that we will consider a security threat. You can be sure, that we have the men, masked and unmasked to suppress any threat to our peace and security if indeed there is one,” he wrote.

“Nobody, seeing these innocent job seeking young men and women can conclude that they are a vigilante group or militia. Infact they don’t pass for a school cadet.”

Mr. Acheampong’s comment is in relation to an exposé by investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure that reveals the existence of alleged pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia that trains at the Osu Castle.

The Minister of State-in-charge of National Security maintained that the government is aware of all the activities undertaken De-eye group, insisting they are only a private job recruitment agency.

“We did all the works and assured ourselves that De Eye group was not a Vigilante Group(truest form and interpretation), Militia, or criminal organization.

“Importantly we did not classify or see their operation as a threat to the state and or government. Indeed we are privy to every facet of their operations which primarily involves:

1. Soliciting young unemployed persons

2. Writing to companies and agencies for job openings

3. Seeking to Place their young unemployed clients into employment opportunities

4. Charging them a fee for their services,” he added.

This comes after the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also told the media Friday that the group is a company that is into finding jobs for young unemployed persons.