Do you deserve to be President? – Nana Akomea asks Mahama

The former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) asked Ghanaians to vehemently condemn the former President's outburst at the Judiciary and the President.

"What President Mahama said should be condemned by every right-thinking Ghanaian," he said and stressed Mr. Mahama's statement is "dangerous".

"Every person who believes in our democracy should condemn it. For the first time in our history, you have someone who wants to be President say he will appoint his party members to the court. It is unprecedented", he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wondered how Mr. Mahama intends to become President of Ghana again if what he seeks to do is to pack NDC members to the bench.

"Someone who has been a former President of the country and wants to become President again, you tell Ghanaians that, when elected, you will come and pack the court with NDC people...This is the reality that the Ghanaians are faced with, that you have somebody seeking power so he can pack the courts. It's a declared intention," he blasted the former President and asked; "Do you deserve to be President?"

Pulse Ghana

The STC Chief Executive Officer also found Mr. Mahama's behavior towards State institutions unacceptable as he made reference to some unsavory comments that the former President has made about institutions that don't do things to favor him.

Making reference to Mr. Mahama's ridicule of the Supreme Court Justices after their verdict in the NDC 2020 election petition went in favor of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea stressed it's become "a consistent behavior of President Mahama to damn State institutions".

ADVERTISEMENT