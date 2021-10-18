RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Eastern Regional NPP Organiser slaps journalist

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Eastern Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Appiah Kodua, has assaulted a journalist during the party's Regional Annual Delegates Conference at Kyebi on Sunday, 17 October 2021.

NPP flag
NPP flag

The journalist who works with the Daily Guide and doubles as Eastern regional correspondent Daniel Bampoe was slapped when the NPP Organiser accused him of secretly recording the party's internal wrangling during an indoor meeting.

Recommended articles

Reports stated that he [Kwame Appiah Kodua] slapped the journalist and also had the party's security personnel seize his mobile phone and also threw him out.

Kwame Appiah Kodua
Kwame Appiah Kodua Pulse Ghana

The journalist has denied secretly recording the meeting and explained that he accessed the place of the meeting to avoid being beaten by the rain.

However, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who witnessed the event, went to rescue the journalist and returned his phones to him.

The Minister has since apologised to the journalist and promised to handle the matter.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 1 million ballot papers were printed in favour of NPP - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

NDC, CPP, NDP and APC support anti-gay bill; Kofi Akpaloo opposes

LGBTQI flag

John Mahama takes ‘Thank You’ tour to Eastern Region today

NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama

2020 elections was transparent and credible - Jean Mensa tells ECOWAS

Jean Mensa, EC chairperson