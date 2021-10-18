The journalist who works with the Daily Guide and doubles as Eastern regional correspondent Daniel Bampoe was slapped when the NPP Organiser accused him of secretly recording the party's internal wrangling during an indoor meeting.
Eastern Regional NPP Organiser slaps journalist
The Eastern Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Appiah Kodua, has assaulted a journalist during the party's Regional Annual Delegates Conference at Kyebi on Sunday, 17 October 2021.
Reports stated that he [Kwame Appiah Kodua] slapped the journalist and also had the party's security personnel seize his mobile phone and also threw him out.
The journalist has denied secretly recording the meeting and explained that he accessed the place of the meeting to avoid being beaten by the rain.
However, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who witnessed the event, went to rescue the journalist and returned his phones to him.
The Minister has since apologised to the journalist and promised to handle the matter.
