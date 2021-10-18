Reports stated that he [Kwame Appiah Kodua] slapped the journalist and also had the party's security personnel seize his mobile phone and also threw him out.

Pulse Ghana

The journalist has denied secretly recording the meeting and explained that he accessed the place of the meeting to avoid being beaten by the rain.

However, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who witnessed the event, went to rescue the journalist and returned his phones to him.