Forget about your presidential ambition — Ayariga tells Bawumia

Following the NPP-led government's U-turn on its decision on a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ghanaians have shared varied views about the decision to fix the economy.
The founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC) party, Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has asked Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to forget about his presidential ambition and fix Ghana's ailing economy.
Ayariga commenting on the development said Dr. Bawumia lacks influence and control over the affairs of the Economic Management Team adding that he feels uncomfortable about his role as the Chair of the management committee.
Speaking on Oyerapa TV, he said "What's the value of the cedi now? We will judge the performance of Bawumia based on what he said. He has performed poorly and that's a manifestation of how bad the cedi is depreciated.
"If Bawumia fails to solve the free fall of the cedi, he should forget his presidential ambitions. Why do you want to become president when all you know is talk talk talk, plenty talk?"
He advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to complete their term on a good note and fix the economy.
"My advice to Bawumia is that he should think of how he will complete the remaining two years well. That should be his concern. He doesn't listen but I hope this time, he does," he stressed.
However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again assured the people of Ghana that his government is determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of the economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
