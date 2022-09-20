Forget about your presidential ambition — Ayariga tells Bawumia

Ayariga commenting on the development said Dr. Bawumia lacks influence and control over the affairs of the Economic Management Team adding that he feels uncomfortable about his role as the Chair of the management committee.

Speaking on Oyerapa TV, he said "What's the value of the cedi now? We will judge the performance of Bawumia based on what he said. He has performed poorly and that's a manifestation of how bad the cedi is depreciated.

"If Bawumia fails to solve the free fall of the cedi, he should forget his presidential ambitions. Why do you want to become president when all you know is talk talk talk, plenty talk?"

He advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to complete their term on a good note and fix the economy.

"My advice to Bawumia is that he should think of how he will complete the remaining two years well. That should be his concern. He doesn't listen but I hope this time, he does," he stressed.