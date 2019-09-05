Some members of the party especially presidential staffers at the seat of government and government appointees have all declared their intentions to go to parliament.

Names like Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye; both deputy chiefs of staff have not hidden their interests in contesting the upcoming primaries.

The two gentlemen are known to be very close to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and if their dream of becoming MPs is realized, they will leave a huge vacuum.

Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, is also vying for the Awutu Senya West seat in the Central Region.

Among the names recommended by the party includes current and past government officials.

The vetting committee of the party, however, has recommended two-hundred and sixty-six (266) persons to the National Executive Committee (NEC) to be cleared to contest the party’s upcoming primaries next month in orphan constituencies.

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Jinapor

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Jinapor will be contesting the primaries in the Damango constituency in the Savannah Region.

He is likely to go unopposed will come up against the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for the area, Adam Mutawakilu in 2020.

Alhaji Rashid Bawa

The former High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, is making a second attempt at returning to the legislature after failing on two occasions.

The former Deputy Education Minister under the John Agyekum Kufuor regime has returned to his native Akan constituency in the Oti Region, to contest once again in the parliamentary primaries.

This will be his third attempt after losing his re-election in 2004 to the NDC.

He was elected into Parliament in 2001 as an independent candidate, later joined and worked with the NPP where he served as the Deputy Minister for Education.

He failed to make it at the parliamentary primaries in 2016 when he tried in the Adentan constituency of Accra.

Some delegates in the party in the Akan constituency are happy he is back home to help with his unfinished works.

Deputy National Security Coordinator, Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Yaw Adorye's bid of becoming MP is now on course as he has also been recommended by the party to be cleared to contest the primaries.

Adorye, NPP firebrand and member of the party's communications team will be contesting the primaries in the Kpone-Katamanso constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

He will be contesting with William Ofosu Asante, Prince Dadzie, Mark Fuachie-Sobreh, and David Quaye Annang.

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

A wind of change seems to be blowing in the Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region.

As a hotspot for elections in the region, there is also the threat of skirt and blouse voting against the incumbent Member of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi.

The constituency has been a fierce battleground for the NDC and the NPP because it is one area the NPP has been able to pull a lot of elections.

Former Volta Regional Minister under the John Kufuor government and current Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi has also been given the nod to contest the primaries.

He will go unopposed barring any last-minute change.

Dep. Energy Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has been tipped as the most credible and decisively potential winner of the Karaga seat in the Northern Region in 2020.

The seat is currently being occupied by the NDC but ahead of the parliamentary primaries of the NPP, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has expressed interest in contesting the seat.

Deputy Chief of Staff Asenso-Boakye

Asenso-Boakye, on his part, has announced his interest in the Bantama seat in the Ashanti region, which is currently occupied by Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

Aboagye, who is the government's Spokesperson on Finance, is a first time MP, who will be hoping to hold on to the seat for the time being.

However, it appears he may not have it easy, as Asenso-Boakye is coming at top speed with the Jubilee House, giving him full support and financial muscle.