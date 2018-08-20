Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Here's why Kofi Annan is so famous among the political elites


Hero Here's why Kofi Annan is so famous among the political elites

Kofi Annan was a Ghanaian statesman who scaled heights in his lifetime.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Busumuru Annan's death is another loss of an icon, advocate and a voice.

He was a Ghanaian statesman who scaled heights in his lifetime.

He not only served as the seventh Secretary General of the United Nations, he was also a co-recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize with the UN.

In a time when the world and Africa are facing turbulent times and a myriad of problems, one can only hope that these words of wisdom from him will mean something to the living.

Although many had great respect for his time as Secretary General of the UN, others criticised some of the actions he took around funding humanitarian work.

READ MORE: "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan

Many will doubt his qualities and the role he played in ensuring democracy in Africa and the world at large.

  • He watched his country become independent

Kofi Annan was born in April 1938 at Kumasi in the Ashanti region which was then known as Gold Coast at the time the country was run by the UK.

Two days before he turned 19, the country finally won its independence, becoming Ghana.

  • Winner of Nobel peace prize

He served as the seventh UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006

In 2001, the Nobel Committee decided that the Peace Prize was to be divided between the UN and Kofi Annan.

He was awarded the Peace Prize for having reformed the UN and for having given priority to human rights.

The Nobel Committee also recognized his commitment to try and prevent the spread of HIV in Africa and his opposition to international terrorism.

A passionate advocate of human rights, and a strong believer in the universal values of equality, tolerance and human dignity, Annan wanted to bring the UN closer to the people by reaching out to new partners, and thereby restore public confidence in the organization.

READ ALSO: Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family

He had a major part to play in the establishment of two new intergovernmental bodies: the Peacebuilding Commission and the Human Rights Council in 2005.

He also played a pivotal role in the creation of the Global Funds to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Rest in Peace: Former Ashanti Regional Minister dies Rest in Peace Former Ashanti Regional Minister dies
Incendiary Comments: Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho dropped Incendiary Comments Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho dropped
Kofi Annan: In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what he did not break Kofi Annan In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what he did not break
Anti-graft Measures: What is the role of the Special Prosecutor? Anti-graft Measures What is the role of the Special Prosecutor?
Poor Governance: Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbin Poor Governance Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbin
RIP: Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead

Recommended Videos

Underpaid Workers: MPs’ drivers cry over GH¢ 400 salary; Appeal for increment Underpaid Workers MPs’ drivers cry over GH¢ 400 salary; Appeal for increment
Politics: I’ll choose to join Al-Qaeda over NPP – Amaliba Politics I’ll choose to join Al-Qaeda over NPP – Amaliba
Security Analyst: It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus Security Analyst It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus



Top Articles

1 Poor Governance Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbinbullet
2 In Central Region NDC supporters stone Health Minister for...bullet
3 Kofi Annan In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what...bullet
4 Fake News Amidu, EOCO denies seizing Mahama's carsbullet
5 Corruption EOCO impounds Mahama's vehiclesbullet
6 Incendiary Comments Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho droppedbullet
7 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers...bullet
8 Goodbye We don't want you again - Assin Central...bullet
9 NDC Race I'll be happy to be Mahama's vice but - Spio...bullet
10 Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this...bullet

Related Articles

Kofi Annan In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what he did not break
RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead
Hero Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan
Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family
Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms
Death of Ex-UN Chief Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family
Ex-UN Chief 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annan

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
3 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

I wish Sammy Awuku was NDC member - Okudzeto Ablakwa
Admiration I wish Sammy Awuku was NDC member - Okudzeto Ablakwa
Employment Opportunities Buy newspapers and read when looking for jobs - NPP MP
GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board
Corruption Fight GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board
File photo
Tamale Teaching Hospital NPP vigilante group Kandahar Boys released