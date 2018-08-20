Here's why Kofi Annan is so famous among the political elites

news

Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Busumuru Annan's death is another loss of an icon, advocate and a voice.

He was a Ghanaian statesman who scaled heights in his lifetime.

He not only served as the seventh Secretary General of the United Nations, he was also a co-recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize with the UN.

In a time when the world and Africa are facing turbulent times and a myriad of problems, one can only hope that these words of wisdom from him will mean something to the living.

Although many had great respect for his time as Secretary General of the UN, others criticised some of the actions he took around funding humanitarian work.

READ MORE: "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan

Many will doubt his qualities and the role he played in ensuring democracy in Africa and the world at large.

He watched his country become independent

Kofi Annan was born in April 1938 at Kumasi in the Ashanti region which was then known as Gold Coast at the time the country was run by the UK.

Two days before he turned 19, the country finally won its independence, becoming Ghana.

Winner of Nobel peace prize

He served as the seventh UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006

In 2001, the Nobel Committee decided that the Peace Prize was to be divided between the UN and Kofi Annan.

He was awarded the Peace Prize for having reformed the UN and for having given priority to human rights.

The Nobel Committee also recognized his commitment to try and prevent the spread of HIV in Africa and his opposition to international terrorism.

A passionate advocate of human rights, and a strong believer in the universal values of equality, tolerance and human dignity, Annan wanted to bring the UN closer to the people by reaching out to new partners, and thereby restore public confidence in the organization.

READ ALSO: Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family

He had a major part to play in the establishment of two new intergovernmental bodies: the Peacebuilding Commission and the Human Rights Council in 2005.

He also played a pivotal role in the creation of the Global Funds to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.