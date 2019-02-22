According to him, he will continuously support the pro-NPP vigilante groups so long as they protect the party.

Speaking on Net2 TV, the controversial MP said he sees no reason why the NPP should disband its vigilante groups when the NDC is not ready to do same.

“When were Invisible and the Delta Forces formed? The Azorka Boys dealt with us [NPP] in 2012 and 2016 and we needed all these groups to defend our people. The police and the military were not on our side. In 2016 President Akufo-Addo was in Sunyani when they were pelting stones into his compound but for these Invisible Forces the issue would have been bloody because they nearly injured the current First Lady,” Mr. Agyapong said.

“Look at the distance between the police station and Akufo-Addo’s house, and there was no police to defend Akufo-Addo’s wife. It took the Invisible Force to resist these people. Why is the NPP ungrateful to the invincible force? They have done marvelously well for the NPP.”

Political vigilantism has been rampant in the country in recent years, with several cases of vandalism and abuse attributed to these groups.

The ruling NPP is affiliated to the ‘Delta Force’ based in the Ashanti region, ‘Kandahar Boys’ based in the Northern region and the ‘Invisible Forces’ based in Accra.

On the other hand, the NDC's vigilante groups also include 'The Dragons' based in the Brong Ahafo region, the ‘Hawks’ based in the Ashanti region and 'The Lions' based in the Eastern region.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has called for an end to political vigilantism in the country.

Delivering his third State of Nation Address to Ghanaians in Parliament on Thursday, he said political vigilantism could destabilise the peace in the country.

The President, therefore, called on the leadership of the NDC and NDC to do the needful by disbanding their respective vigilante groups.

“I want to use the platform of this Message to make a sincere, passionate appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC, to come together, as soon as possible, preferably next week, to agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politic,” the President said.