According to him, the country cannot continue to gloss over the impact of private schools in Ghana’s educational system.

Speaking at the 15th-anniversary celebration of the St. Andrews Senior High School in Assin Fosu in the Central region, Mr. Mahama said I announced plans to “finalise with the Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS) discussions on how students in private senior high schools like St. Andrews can benefit from the Government’s free secondary education”.

He stressed: “We cannot, as a country, continue to gloss over the huge impact and the role private schools play in the development of education in Ghana. I am personally committed to enabling a partnership with the Council for Private Schools that is mutually beneficial to them and the State.

“This will include among others a tax exemptions system for certain educational tools and equipment, and tax incentives for private school operators.”

The NDC flagbearer has also promised he will cancel the shift system under the policy.