Keep NPP in power for two decades to ensure consistent development - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Kojo Emmanuel

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has called on Ghanaians to maintain the party in power for two decades.

He said this is due to the good governance of the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said, "The NPP needs to be in office for a long time to totally transform Ghana".

He said: "The people of Ghana are looking up to us to make the necessary arrangements that will give them the confidence to trust us with the mandate to serve them once again."

Ghanaians, he said, cannot afford to give the mandate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who, in his view, are not capable of managing the affairs of the nation.

