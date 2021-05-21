Keep NPP in power for two decades to ensure consistent development - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

He said this is due to the good governance of the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Political News & Updates | Pulse Ghana
The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has called on Ghanaians to maintain the party in power for two decades.
He said this is due to the good governance of the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said, "The NPP needs to be in office for a long time to totally transform Ghana".
READ MORE: Bawumia's premature campaign posters could send NPP into opposition in 2024 – Group cries
He said: "The people of Ghana are looking up to us to make the necessary arrangements that will give them the confidence to trust us with the mandate to serve them once again."
Ghanaians, he said, cannot afford to give the mandate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who, in his view, are not capable of managing the affairs of the nation.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh