Kissi Agyebeng investigating Adu Boahen problematic – Experts

“Here is a person who more or less has the issue of conflict of interest. His firm has been defending Anas with a number of legal issues in court as we speak. Now he’s been appointed as the Special Prosecutor. Many people doubt whether Charles will be given a fair hearing because of where the OSP is coming from; his background and the clients involved in this case” Sammy Wiafe, a Political Commentator said.

Editor of the Finder Newspaper, Elvis Darko also insinuated that the accused, Charles Adu Boahen, may not be too comfortable with the SP’s position as Anas’ former Lawyer and so it is best if the SP rejects the job.

“The relationship between Anas and the OSP dates way back… Charles can raise an issue and say he doesn’t feel comfortable [about] the man in charge. He can say because of the SP’s previous relationship with Anas he doesn’t trust he will do a fair job.”

Gordon Asare Bediako, Editor of the New Crusading Guide, on his part claimed it won’t be fair should the SP investigate the issue.

He also suggested that the case be referred to either the CID or the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) instead.

“In the spirit of fairness or natural justice, [the case] should go straight to either CID or EOCO. Even though it has been referred [to the] OSP, I think the OSP will do himself a lot of good by rejecting it [with] the reasons that he cannot handle this particular matter, another potent state institution should handle it.”

Meanwhile, some individuals who thronged the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Monday to watch the latest exposé of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, took to social media to register their disappointment with the content of the documentary they queued to go and watch.

A popular Facebook user, ‘BigGodwin Martey’, after watching the exposé wrote the following on his page; “Anas Galamsey Documentary. Much ado about nothing! Mtheeeew, totally disappointed with this one. 10/100. Anas quality seems to be on constant decline! This is not the Anas we knew! Mtheeeew!”