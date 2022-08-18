RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Let’s pick Bawumia as Presidential candidate in order to ‘break the 8’ – Atta Akyea to NPP

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has thrown his weight behind the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

He said a pairing of the Vice President and Alan Kyeremanteng will give the NPP the victory it needs in the 2024 general elections.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Atta Akyea said Dr. Bawumia is the best person to give the party a good chance of winning the elections.

“I hold on very strongly to that view because in these times, we have no luxury of wasting money and (threat of) disunity. We have been warned by the party (not to make such open declarations),” he stated.

Samuel Atta Akyea
Samuel Atta Akyea Pulse Ghana

Atta Akyea enumerated the relationship he had with each of the prospective candidates reportedly vying for the slot, “All these people are people of prestige and capacity…

“…but in my view, if today NPP says you shouldn’t be a permanent mate and that he should graduate into a driver, and thus, we perm Hon Bawumia with Hon Alan Kyerematen, I am telling you that God will have mercy on us to ‘break the eight.”

He stressed that agreeing on a consensus ticket will mean that the NPP will save monies originally meant to go into the party primaries expected to be held next year.

“I don’t believe in unbridled competition; we are in a position where we should take strategic decisions of beneficial consequences to this party.”

All progressive policies are from the NPP. I won’t downgrade anyone but this is my honest opinion. There is a lot of blessing in it and it will take us far,” he added.

The NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections next year.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

