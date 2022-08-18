Let’s pick Bawumia as Presidential candidate in order to ‘break the 8’ – Atta Akyea to NPP

In an interview on Asempa FM, Atta Akyea said Dr. Bawumia is the best person to give the party a good chance of winning the elections.

“I hold on very strongly to that view because in these times, we have no luxury of wasting money and (threat of) disunity. We have been warned by the party (not to make such open declarations),” he stated.

Atta Akyea enumerated the relationship he had with each of the prospective candidates reportedly vying for the slot, “All these people are people of prestige and capacity…

“…but in my view, if today NPP says you shouldn’t be a permanent mate and that he should graduate into a driver, and thus, we perm Hon Bawumia with Hon Alan Kyerematen, I am telling you that God will have mercy on us to ‘break the eight.”

He stressed that agreeing on a consensus ticket will mean that the NPP will save monies originally meant to go into the party primaries expected to be held next year.

“I don’t believe in unbridled competition; we are in a position where we should take strategic decisions of beneficial consequences to this party.”

All progressive policies are from the NPP. I won’t downgrade anyone but this is my honest opinion. There is a lot of blessing in it and it will take us far,” he added.