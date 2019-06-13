The new date follows the dismissal of a motion for interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the commission from undertaking the scheduled exercise.

The new dates were contained in a statement signed by the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa.

She said the EC was announcing "for the information of the general public that the limited voter registration exercise will now take place from Monday, 17 June 2019 to Sunday, 7 July 2019."

Background

The commission had earlier in May this year announced June 7 to Thursday, June 27 as the period to undertake its limited voters registration exercise.

However, the commission was forced to put it on hold following an injunction application filed at the Supreme Court to restrain the commission from proceeding with the exercise.

A Ghanaian based at Daboya in the Savannah Region, Umar Ayuba, wanted the apex court to stop the registration exercise pending the final determination of his suit challenging the constitutionality of the exercise.

But in its ruling, a seven-member panel of the court threw out the interlocutory application and deferred its reasons until the substantive case has been settled.

The ruling gave the EC the green light to go ahead and carry out the limited voters registration exercise.