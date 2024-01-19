ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama accuses Nana Addo of partisan statements over neglect of Ekumfi constituency

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his disapproval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent comments implying a deliberate disregard for development in the Ekumfi constituency.

Mahama criticized Nana Addo's statements, labeling them as "unfortunate" and pointing out a perceived inclination of the President towards making partisan remarks.

In an X post, Mahama reminded Nana Addo of his constitutional obligations as outlined in Article 36, clause 2(d) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier revealed that he intentionally ignored the demands of Ekumfi residents due to their decision to vote out NPP candidate Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe in the 2020 elections.

In a meeting with local leaders, the President openly expressed his disappointment, admitting that the electoral defeat led to a decrease in his involvement with the constituency.

He said Ato Codjoe who was the MP for the area adding that he made him a deputy minister so that through that he would initiate development projects in the area but it didn’t last. During the subsequent election, he was voted out and these all accounted for my neglect of the area.

