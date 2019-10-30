He said most Ghanaians living abroad are reluctant to invest back home due to the rots going on in the various sectors.

Mahama made the statement during the 40th-anniversary of the Ghana Union UK in London.

“Working and living abroad, many of you in countries where corruption has been minimised or completely eradicated, Ghanaian Diasporians who come home to invest are unnerved when they find themselves right from our airport and seaports, having to pay bribes and tips to staff who are paid to provide the services they require,” he lamented.

“This has the effect of demoralising and dampening the spirit of the potential diaspora investor.”

Mahama attributed the high levels on corruption in the country to a lack of commitment from leadership.

He said, although there are institutions meant to fight the canker, it takes leadership and commitment to win the fight against corruption.

“As a nation, we have a collective duty to fight and win this battle together,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer added.