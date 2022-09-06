Mahama denies GH¢14 million ex-gratia claims by Abronye DC

A statement issued by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to John Mahama on Monday, September 5, 2022, in response to allegations by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC said Mahama did not take such an amount in 2013 or at any other time in his 25-year-old "distinguished" public service.

Abronye DC had alleged that Mahama took home the "fattest" ex gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013.

In a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh, Bawa said "We urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false."

The Office of John Mahama challenged doubters to go for records at the Office of the Chief of Staff or the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department for proof.

"It will be surprising if any such payment had been made to the former President and has not been reflected in any of the numerous Auditor General’s reports presented to Parliament since 2013," the statement said.

It stated that the allegation by Abronye is only "a failed decoy to suppress the national discussions about the hardship Ghanaians are going through because of the clueless, inept, hopeless incompetence and poor governance of the Akufo–Addo and Bawumia administration.

"It is a porous response to John Mahama’s promise to urgently re-look and review issues related to the emoluments of Article 71 office holders including ex–gratia payments.