Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans to tour the country in the coming weeks as he prepares towards the 2020 elections.

Two weeks ago, the ex-president officially declared his intention of contesting in the 2020 general elections after availing himself for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race.

As part of his plan to unite the rank and file of the party, Mahama has decided to embark on a nationwide tour.

In a Facebook post, he said he will “soon” be visiting all 275 constituencies across the nation in order to “bring everyone on board for victory in election 2020”.

The former president also congratulated all winners in Saturday’s regional elections organised by the opposition NDC.

He urged all party supporters to unite in order to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party in 2020.

“I have also called and expressed my personal message of encouragement to many of the candidates who were not successful in the elections,” Mahama posted on Facebook on Sunday.

“As I have always said, there are no losers in this contest. Our great party, the NDC, is the winner. It is time for the new executives to reach out and bring every one on board for victory in election 2020.

“The real work has just begun and we must all put our shoulders to the wheel going forward. I look forward to meeting you all when I begin visiting the constituencies and regions in the coming weeks.”

Mahama will face competition from 10 other persons in the NDC’s flagbearer race, with the likes of Alban Bagbin and Dr. Ekwo Spio-Garbrah also declaring their intentions to lead the party at the 2020 polls.