Sir John amassing wealth within three years too much — Obiri Boahen

Kojo Emmanuel

Nana Obiri Boahen, a Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the wealth amassed by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John within three years in government was too much.

Nana Obiri Boahen
He said Sir John as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission amassing too many properties within the short period of his appointment has raised eyebrows and concerns from the general public.

Recommended articles

Obiri Boahen said "If within a period of about three years he was able to amass this wealth, what about those who still hold positions? Properties within a matter of three years are too much. So it should be a source of concern."

In an interview on Kumasi-based Sompa radio, he said "I'm not in support of it else people would hurl insults at me and tag me as a bad person. They will also say I support crime."

"He is dead now, but there are others who are still living who are CEOs among others, have we dealt about that too?" he asked.

Some portions of the last Will of Sir John have caused controversy and public debate.

The will contains a mind-blowing list of properties including some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest, bank accounts, investments, businesses, guns, and clothes.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie known as Sir John
Portions of the Achimota Forest lands in his will have been allocated to his family relatives.

Page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, stated that "I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie – One (1) acre

Eva Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre

Ivy Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre

Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) – One (1) acre

Michael Owusu – 1.541 acres

Page 5 of the will also states that "I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

