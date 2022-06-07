Sir John amassing wealth within three years too much — Obiri Boahen

Obiri Boahen said "If within a period of about three years he was able to amass this wealth, what about those who still hold positions? Properties within a matter of three years are too much. So it should be a source of concern."

In an interview on Kumasi-based Sompa radio, he said "I'm not in support of it else people would hurl insults at me and tag me as a bad person. They will also say I support crime."

"He is dead now, but there are others who are still living who are CEOs among others, have we dealt about that too?" he asked.

Some portions of the last Will of Sir John have caused controversy and public debate.

The will contains a mind-blowing list of properties including some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest, bank accounts, investments, businesses, guns, and clothes.

Pulse Ghana

Portions of the Achimota Forest lands in his will have been allocated to his family relatives.

Page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, stated that "I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie – One (1) acre

Eva Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre

Ivy Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre

Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) – One (1) acre

Michael Owusu – 1.541 acres