She was fined GH¢9000 for the assault of Adom FM's reporter, Akosua Sakyiwaa also known as Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa.

The court held that Hajia Fati violated the fundamental human rights of the reporter to free expression in the exercise of her profession as a journalist.

The court in its judgment said Hajia Fati’s action is a threat to media freedom which ought to be punished to serve as an example to others who may be minded to interfere with media freedoms.

The court also observed that the protection of such rights and freedoms was critical to a properly functioning democracy.

READ MORE: Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags

Background

Hajia Fati created a scene at the party's headquarters after slapping a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms.

Hajia Fati

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

She added: "She was snapping [taking pictures of] me, I don’t know her, she didn’t approach me, she didn’t tell me anything. I only saw a flash on my face twice, the third time, I slapped her because I didn't know who she was."

She also said the reporter looked more like an onion seller.

She added: "I don't know anyone but I remember slapping a lady. She didn't approach me and all I saw was that she was taking a picture of me. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe's people who wanted to take a picture of me so I slapped her.

READ MORE: Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slap

"She didn't look like a journalist, she was looking like a normal lady who sells onions. I want you to withdraw the statement that she's your colleague because I don't know any of your colleagues," Hajia Fati stated.