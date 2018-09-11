Pulse.com.gh logo
Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation


In his campaign "Who watches the watchman", Ken Agyapong accused her of demanding GH¢5,000 from Mr Anas to badly handle a prosecution.

  • Published:
Miss Ellen Kwawukume, a retired state attorney has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

She is suing the outspoken MP for saying that she collected a bribe from ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

She is demanding GH¢25 million general damages for libelous and defamatory words the MP published on private media platforms between June and July, 2018.

The MP and the SALIS newspaper produced a video documentary titled: “Who watches the watchman,” which sought to project journalist Anas as a corrupt person who demanded bribes to exonerate people he had investigated and found to be corrupt.

The video created the impression that Ms Kwawukume demanded and received a bribe from Anas to stop pursuing a case against people whose interest Anas was serving.

Ms Kwawukume in July this year demanded a retraction and an apology from the lawmaker.

 

She said the impression created by Mr Agyapong and the SALIS was false.

Ms Kwawukume is also seeking an order for retraction and apology to be published on all media platforms where she was defamed, as well as other platforms with equal prominence and intensity.

The plaintiff is again praying the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining Mr Agyapong and his agents from further publishing defamatory materials against her.

