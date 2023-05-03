Sammy Gyamfi exposes ridiculous 2 million jobs claim by Bawumia

The public doubted his claims when he said at a health walk at Mpraeso that "verifiable data" proves that the government created over two million jobs in both public and private sectors.

He also provided data to prove his claim.

In a post on Facebook, Dr. Bawumia said the list he provided was to prove to 'naysayers' who doubted the figures that the numbers are not fabricated urging them to do "away with negative thinking."

Providing data to discredit claims by Dr. Bawumia who claimed that the government has created 2 million jobs for the Ghanaian youth, Sammy Gyamfi said the gullible NPP supporters who believe Bawumia's dubious claim that the government has created over 2.2 million jobs require "urgent psychiatric examination".

He said in February 2021, the Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah told the vetting committee of Parliament, that the NPP government created 3 million jobs, comprising private and public sector jobs under their first term 2017-2020.

As if the lie was not enough, on September 16, 2022, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah speaking at the launch of the 2022 Ghana Job Fair in Sunyani, Bono Region indicated that the government has created over 5.3 million jobs.

Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that barely six (6) months after the Employment minister made the above 5.3 million jobs claim, "the Liar-in-Chief of the NPP, Alhaji Bawumia" on his Twitter handle on April 27, 2023, stated that the government has created 2,255,928 jobs since 2017, excluding jobs created under the Planting for Food and Jobs Program (PF&J) and the NIA adding that the 3 million jobs they claim to have created by the end of 2020, miraculously increased to over 5.3 million jobs in only 1 year, 9 months of their second term.

He continued that on August 30, 2021, the then Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was reported to have publicly stated that the government has created 2 million jobs under the PF&J programme.

He questioned the Agric Minister how he came to conclude by the figure he provided and urged every discerning Ghanaian to know that "Bawumia is simply a liar".

Pulse Ghana

He indicated that per the data of the Ghana Statistical Service, the rate of unemployment has increased from 8.4% in 2016 to about 14% as of 2022, and to make matters worse, the government announced a total freeze on public sector employment in its 2023 budget.

Sammy Gyamfi said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has collapsed thousands of jobs through their bad policies.

He noted that the government should not boast about job creation.

